BJP protests over delay in pensions for senior citizens, gives AAP ultimatum

New Delhi, Aug 23 The BJP on Friday staged a protest against the AAP over a five-month delay, in releasing pension for senior citizens and gave an ultimatum to the Delhi government to release the money in 24 hours.

However, the AAP Government refuted the charges and said most of the money had been released and the delay had been caused by the Central government failing to contribute its share to the pension.

Early on Friday, party workers, including Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, and former MP Ramesh Bidhuri took to the streets in Lajpat Nagar area to protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the delay in pensions for senior citizens, claiming that the “AAP does everything except providing services to the common people.”

Sachdeva said, "They can offer ‘buy one, get one free’, on liquor, they can make a huge palace for themselves but they don't think about the elderly people."

He also accused the Delhi government of being corrupt and failing in its duties.

Speaking to IANS, former BJP MP Bidhuri accused the AAP of not providing pensions to senior citizens for many months.

"We are giving an ultimatum to the Delhi government to provide pensions to elderly people in 24 hours, or else we will enter the offices of the Delhi government and teach them a lesson," he added.

Refuting the BJP’s charges, Delhi minister Atishi clarified later on Friday that elderly residents had begun receiving their pensions after a five-month delay due to the BJP-led Central government failing to contribute its share.

"The terms and conditions of the scheme are such that the pension of one lakh beneficiaries was stuck because of pending payments, though small, by the Centre," Atishi said.

Of the one lakh beneficiaries, 90,000 received their delayed payments on Thursday, with the remaining beneficiaries set to receive their dues in due course, she added.

Under the current scheme, the Delhi government allocates Rs 2,200 and the Centre Rs 300 per month to each beneficiary.

Persons above the age of 60 with an annual family income below Rs 1 lakh qualify for the pension, with additional funds provided to those over 70 and to members of SC/ST and minority communities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor