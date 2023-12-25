BJP reaches for 2019 clip: DMK MP's alleged toilet cleaner remark about Hindi speakers ignites controversy

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday condemned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran for his purported remarks about Hindi speakers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

A video circulating online, reportedly from 2019, shows Maran seemingly comparing the job prospects of individuals who solely studied Hindi with those who also know English. In the video, he allegedly makes statements implying that Hindi speakers primarily work in manual labor sectors like construction and sanitation in Tamil Nadu.

Yadav slammed these remarks as "prejudicial" and "insensitive," emphasizing that such generalizations perpetuate "linguistic discrimination" and undermine the diverse contributions of Hindi speakers to society across India. He further highlighted the importance of national unity and respect for regional languages, urging against divisive rhetoric based on linguistic divides.

Sharing on X, the video of Maran derisively referring to Biharis, who speak Hindi, as only being capable to taking up menial jobs as construction worker and conservancy workers, BJP national IT department in-charge Amit Malviya, commented, I.N.D.I. Alliance’s divisive agenda is out in full force. He said the DMK MP was saying Hindi speakers from UP and Bihar come and clean toilets in TN. Rahul Gandhi and Nitish Kumar must clarify, if this is the stated position of the Congress and JDU, FPJ reported.

Yadav expressed disappointment, stating that it's unbecoming of a leader from a party like the DMK, known for its commitment to social justice, to engage in such generalizations based on language. He further argued that attributing certain occupations to specific language groups perpetuates harmful stereotypes and overlooks the diverse experiences of individuals within those communities.

However, Yadav acknowledged the importance of addressing inequalities within Indian society. He suggested that highlighting caste inequities and the fact that individuals from marginalized communities often face greater barriers to accessing decent employment" would be a more constructive approach than resorting to linguistic generalizations.