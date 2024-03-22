BJP Releases Fourth List for Lok Sabha Candidates From Puducherry and Tamil Nadu

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) released a list of the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu on Friday, March 22.

Namassivayam to fielded from Puducherry, V Balaganapathy from Tiruvallur (SC), Paul Kanagaraj from Chennai, Ashwathaman from Tirubannamalai, KP Ramalingam from Namakkal, AP Muruganandam from Tiruppur, K Vasantharajan from Pollachi, VV Senthilnathan from Karur, P Karthiyayini from Chidambaram, SGM Ramesh from Nagapattinam, M Muruganandam from Thanjavur, Devanathan Yadav from Sivaganga, Raama Sreenivasan from Madurai, Raadhika Sarathkumar from Virudhunagar and B John Padian to contest from Tenkasi (SC)

Check Names Here:

BJP releases the 4th list of the Lok Sabha Candidates from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/RGSctUWX7A — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

On Thursday, the BJP released a list of 9 Lok Sabha candidates for Tamil Nadu, fielding former Telangana Governor and party leader Tamilisai Soundarajan from Chennai South and Annamalai from Coimbatore.

A Karnataka cadre IPS officer, Annamalai, resigned from service in 2019 and joined the BJP in 2020. He was appointed BJP state president a year late. The voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19. During the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.