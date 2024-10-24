BJP releases list for UP bypolls, fields Anujesh Yadav from Karhal against SP’s Tej Pratap

New Delhi, Oct 24 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of candidates for Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (UP) bypolls. The party has named Karilal Nanoma from Rajasthan’s Chaurasi seat (ST). The BJP has already released names of candidates for all seven constituencies going for bye-elections in Rajasthan.

For UP, the party has released a list of seven candidates out of nine going to bypolls on November 13. From Kundarki, the party has fielded Ramvir Singh Thakur, Sanjeev Sharma from Ghaziabad, Surendra Diler from Khair (SC), Anujesh Yadav from Karhal, Deepak Patel from Phulpur, Dharmraj Nishad from Katehari and Suchismita from Mahjwan.

The Karhal seat was vacated after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was elected as Member of Parliament and resigned. SP candidate Tej Pratap Singh Yadav has already filed his nomination from the Karhal Assembly constituency.

The party has left the Meerapur seat for its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Both Deputy Chief Ministers of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak along with Sanjay Nishad were camping in Delhi before the release of the list. They had met BJP President J.P. Nadda and also held discussions regarding the seats.

The Milkipur seat stands vacant after the sitting MLA Awadhesh Prasad of the SP registered a win from the Faizabad (Ayodhya) Lok Sabha seat. However, a writ petition of the BJP’s Gorakhnath who lost the election to Prasad in the 2022 polls has been pending in the High Court for the last two years.

The counting of the votes will be held on November 23 along with the Assembly elections of Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

