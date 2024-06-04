BJP retains Vidisha as Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins again

Bhopal, June 4 BJP veteran and four-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan won the Lok Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha with a margin of 8.20 lakh votes.

He defeated veteran Congress leader and two-time MP Pratap Bhanu Sharma.

Notably, Pratap Bhanu Sharma of Congress won from Vidisha in two general elections -- 1980 and 1984.

While the BJP has retained this high-profile Vidisha Lok Sabha seat since 1989. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and another BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj had represented this seat.

Before becoming the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in 2005, Shivraj Singh Chouhan won four terms from Vidisha.

After the BJP won the assembly election in November last year, the BJP replaced Chouhan with Mohan Yadav as Chief Minister. Subsequently, Chouhan was fielded from Vidisha again and he won.

After winning the election, Chouhan said, "I express my gratitude to the people of Vidisha for supporting the BJP. People of Madhya Pradesh and from the entire country have shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Chouhan further said he was happy to receive a massive mandate and promised that he would continue to serve the people of Vidisha.

