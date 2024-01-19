BJP & RSS want to rule the country from Delhi: Rahul

Guwahati, Jan 19 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Assam for his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, said on Friday that the BJP and RSS are in favor of running the entire nation from Delhi.

On the second day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state, Gandhi addressed a public gathering at Gogamukh in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

"India ought to be ruled by one language, under one leader, from Delhi, according to the BJP and RSS. We don't agree. Assam will be governed from Assam, not Delhi," he said.

Gandhi started his yatra from Manipur in the east. It will culminate at Mumbai in the west.

"We place the same importance on the security of the people in the northeastern states as we do on any other state," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "avoiding" Manipur, saying: "A state is experiencing a crisis akin to a civil war for the first time in India's history. However, the Prime Minister has not made a single trip to the state. He can't go there because it will reveal the BJP's political realities."

Meanwhile, the Congress leader also criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and in a fresh jibe, called him the "most corrupt" chief minister.

