BJP Secures Power in 5 States and at the Centre in 2024, But Delhi and Bihar Pose Challenges for 2025, Know How

The year 2024 has been successful for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with significant victories. The party managed to secure a third consecutive term at the Center, though not with an outright majority, relying on the support of its allies in the NDA.

Additionally, the BJP won historic victories in Maharashtra and Haryana. The party also formed governments in 5 out of 8 states that held assembly elections this year, including Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, and Maharashtra. However, 2025 presents new challenges, especially in Delhi and Bihar.

In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has solidified its position after its hat-trick victory in 2020, making it a formidable opponent for BJP in the upcoming 2025 assembly elections. AAP has established a strong grassroots presence, which could make it difficult for BJP to reclaim power.

In Bihar, the political situation is more complex. The JDU-BJP alliance, which had won previously, experienced a split when Nitish Kumar left the BJP and later returned to the alliance. The 2025 elections are expected to be a three-way contest, with the RJD-Congress alliance and a possible entry by Prashant Kishor’s party adding to the competition. The evolving dynamics in both states suggest that BJP's path to victory will not be easy.