BJP slams Bengal govt over woman's body found in paddy field

Kolkata, March 28 The West Bengal government, especially the police administration in the state, faced criticism from the BJP on Thursday after the naked body of a woman was found in a paddy field at Kalikapur in South 24 Parganas district of the state.

The body was spotted first on Thursday morning by a local farmer passing by the paddy field. On being informed, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

As the news surfaced, BJP’s IT cell chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, launched a scathing attack against the state government, especially targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the incident.

In a message on X, Malviya claimed that this is the “model of women's safety” in West Bengal.

“A woman's naked body, filled with injury marks, recovered from a paddy field in Kalikapur under Sonarpur police station. From Sonarpur, which is on the outskirts of Kolkata, to #Sandeshkhali, this is Mamata Banerjee’s (as Home Minister of West Bengal, she is responsible for law and order) model of women's safety. TMC feeds on Maa and Manush, while Mati is all soaked with the blood of innocents,” Malviya’s message read.

