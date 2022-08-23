BJP suspends Telangana MLA Thakur Raja Singh for remarks against Prophet Muhammad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks targeting Islam. The Goshamahal MLA was arrested in Hyderabad on Tuesday as protests raged in various parts of the city over his remarks. A day earlier, the politician had released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui (who recently performed in Hyderbad) and purportedly made some comments against religion."Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why you should not be expelled from the party," the letter sent by the BJP added.

Earlier this week an FIR was filed against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation.On August 19, Raja Singh had been taken into custody by the police after he tried to reach the venue of a show held to be held next day by the stand-up comedian. Faruqui had gone on to perform the show even as the police picked up 50 people who tried to reach the venue and protest.Singh had then made a video claiming that Hyderabad Police had given protection to the stand up artiste and helped to make his show successful. The BJP MLA alleged that Faruqui had made certain remarks that hurt religious sentiments and used foul language for him. Protestors gathered in front of the city Police Commissioner's office demanding immediate action against the BJP MLA on Monday night after the video went viral. A case had been filed and the police had also taken the protesters into custody.