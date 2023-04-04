BJP targets Congress after fake candidates list emerges on social media

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed as fake a purported list of candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka that is in circulation on social media, and alleged that it was a lie manufactured in the Congress factory.

The ruling party has not yet released the list of candidates and is likely to come out with one after its Parliamentary Board meeting on April 8.

The fake four-page list of candidates for 81 constituencies is in circulation on social media with the claim that it had been released by the Central Election Committee of the BJP on Tuesday after a meeting chaired by party national president J P Nadda. However, the party issued a statement quoting its national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh as saying that the list is fake.

Another lie from the Congress’ factory of lies. While the process of selecting the BJP candidates is in progress, this list is a fake one, the BJP state unit tweeted.

BJP national general secretary and Chikkamagaluru MLA C T Ravi too tweeted, CONgress Fake News Factory is circulating an alleged list of @BJP4Karnataka candidates on Social Media.