BJP targets Uddhav Thackeray, INDIA bloc over Ramlila Maidan rally

Mumbai, April 1 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) of creating "Gallic gondhal" (confusion on the streets).

The BJP also termed the INDIA bloc’s rally at the Ramleela Maidan in the national capital on Sunday in protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest as the "grand meeting of the corrupt".

Quoting verses from famous ghazal writer Chandrashekhar Sanekar’s work, ‘Shing Funkale Tevha Nusta Banner Laun Ale…’ (when the clarion was sounded, they just put up their banners and returned), Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said: "In recent times, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s culture has been to criticise the Prime Minister in the most demeaning language. Maharashtra and its Marathi Manoos are known for their cultured behaviour... They have never entertained people who are rude and uncivilised in their speeches.’’

Shelar also asked Uddhav Thackeray if he was okay with the language used by his spokesperson while speaking in public.

"Sometimes in front of late Ahmed Patel or at times before Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee or Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesman Sanjay Raut is always ready to dance to their tunes," he claimed.

State BJP chief spokesman Keshav Upadhye claimed that many leaders accused of looting the country had gathered for the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi on Sunday.

"However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to eliminate corruption from the country. No matter how much the leaders of the INDIA bloc protest, the judiciary will uphold the charges against them. These leaders will have to answer the voters on the corruption cases against them," Upadhye said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor