BJP to expose oppn's false narrative through door-to-door outreach, says party's Maha unit chief

Mumbai, June 15 After a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday decided to launch a massive outreach programme to "expose the false narrative of the opposition parties" in the run-up to the Assembly elections slated for September-October this year.

Maharashtra unit BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule during a media briefing said here that the MVA-INDIA bloc alliance misled the people during the Lok Sabha campaign through a false narrative (of change in Constitution if the BJP is voted to power for the third time), and got the votes of Dalits and Tribals.

MahaYuti won 17 seats against 31 by MVA in the state.

Further, the BJP, in the wake of a dip in its tally to 9 seats, will appoint observers in all 48 Lok Sabha seats to find out the lapses and suggest corrective steps ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"It was decided to go door-to-door to try to clear the misunderstandings in the minds of the voters by exposing the false propaganda of MVA-INDIA alliance to the people. The party will also project the comprehensive developmental work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last 10 years and also its plan to meet the goal of developing India. Forty-eight leaders will visit 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and clear the misunderstanding," Bawankule said.

"The MahaYuti comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP will win with a huge majority by working with new vigor in the upcoming Assembly elections," he added.

Bawankule said that the state party office bearers and the elected representatives at the meeting discussed the Lok Sabha results and strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.

He further stated that the MVA-INDIA alliance has also misled the women with false promises of depositing Rs 8,500 in their accounts every month. "Now women are queuing up in front of opposition MPs and leaders demanding Rs 8,500," he added.

Bawankule reiterated that every worker, office bearer, leader and minister will strive in the future to re-create the belief in the minds of the people that the MahaYuti and the BJP-NDA government are committed to fulfilling every promise made in the manifesto.

