BJP, Trinamool are our equal adversaries in Bengal: CPI-M

Kolkata, Jan 7 CPI-M on Sunday said that BJP and Trinamool Congress are its equal adversaries in West Bengal and the party will fight battles against both the parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Our impressive result in last year’s panchayat elections was a trailer. Now it is time for us to show the entire movie in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” CPI-M politburo member and the party’s State Secretary in West Bengal Md Salim said during a mega rally held by CPI-M under the banner of Insaf Samavesh (Gathering for Justice) for party’s youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

He said that BJP and Trinamool are clandestine partners.

“The chief minister Mamata Banerjee avoids crucial administrative meetings. She waits for days in New Delhi for a meeting with the topmost leaders only to save her nephew,” Salim said.

He said that financial corruption in West Bengal coincided with BJP coming to power at the centre.

“Even a judge of the Calcutta High Court has observed that the assets of her nephew started skyrocketing since 2014. It was the same year that BJP came to power in West Bengal. That proves it all,” Salim said.

Reacting to his comments BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that on one hand the youth leaders of CPI-M in West Bengal are calling for an all-out battle against Trinamool while on the other hand their national leaders share biryani plates on the same dais.

There was a huge response to the CPI-M rally on Sunday which was conducted at Brigade Parade Ground in central Kolkata. People from the minority and tribal communities also participated in huge numbers in the rally.

“Our tribal support base started receding in the closing years of the Left Front regime. It had hit rock bottom in the last 12 years. So was the case for minority voters.

“But the impressive turnout of people from both these communities is encouraging. Our biggest challenge is to re-convert this euphoria into our dedicated vote bank,” a state committee member of CPI-M said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor