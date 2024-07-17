BJP urges Centre, Naga groups to strive for early solution to Naga political issue

Dimapur (Nagaland), July 17 The BJP, which is the second-largest constituent of Nagaland's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government, has urged the NDA government at the Centre and the Naga groups to expedite the process of finalising the much-awaited political solution for lasting peace and all-round development of the state, party leaders said on Wednesday.

A BJP leader said that in the Extended State Executive Meeting, held in Dimapur on Tuesday night, 11 resolutions were adopted including for an early solution to the much-delayed Naga political issue.

The resolution said that the BJP Nagaland unit wholeheartedly supports an early, inclusive, honourable solution to the decades-old Naga Political issue.

"We appreciate all the Naga political groups which have been engaging in peace talks with the GOI (Government of India), and all the groups which have entered the peace process by heeding the voice of the people so as to pave the way for a final settlement. The BJP Nagaland unit appeals to the GOI and the negotiating parties to expedite the process of finalisation so that there can be lasting peace in Nagaland which will positively facilitate the process of all-round development and economic upliftment of the state in the near future," it said.

The Central government signed the vital Framework Agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) in 2015 and also signed the Agreed Position with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups in 2017. However, with the NSCN-IM, the dominant Naga group, remaining adamant on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, there is a delay in reaching the final solution.

The BJP leader said that the meeting resolved to strengthen the party at the grassroots and increase the party membership. The BJP state executive resolves to complete the formation of booth-level committees in all the polling booths in the state before the next State Executive meeting at Tuensang District.

Addressing the meeting, state BJP President Benjamin Yepthomi urged the ‘Karyakartas’ not to be discouraged by the recent Lok Sabha election results in Nagaland - where Congress candidate S. Supongmeren Jamir wrested the state's lone Lok Sabha seat from the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party -, but to continue to work hard to uplift the party.

Citing the results of the recent Urban Local Body elections, Yepthomi said that the BJP nominated a total of 52 candidates in one Municipal Council and 9 Town Councils in Nagaland and 25 of them, including 11 women, were elected.

"It was a matter of pride that 44 per cent of the BJP councillors are women. It reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s endeavours of ‘Nari Shakti’ and the mantra of 'Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas, Sab Ka Prayas," he said.

