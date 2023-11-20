BJP will probe all scams in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Nov 20 Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy has reiterated that if his party is voted to power in the state, it will order a judicial probe into all corruption scandals by the BRS government.

He said a commission will be constituted headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court to probe all the corruption allegations against the KCR-led government. "We will ensure that the guilty are punished, whether they are KCR's family members, BRS ministers or BRS MLAs. No one will be spared. This is the demand of Telangana people," he said.

He alleged that the BRS damaged the state's economy during the last 10 years through scams.

He claimed that there is strong anti-incumbency against the KCR government.

Reddy said people in villages were voluntarily stopping campaign vehicles of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The union minister said a double-engine government alone can ensure comprehensive development of Telangana.

He also claimed that BJP is receiving support from backward classes and the scheduled castes. The party has promised that if it came to power it will make a BC as the state chief minister.

Reddy said people were welcoming the election manifesto of the BJP and it was receiving support from all sections of the people.

The BJP leader said people were not ready to believe the fake guarantees given by the Congress party. He alleged that the Congress failed to implement its poll promises in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

He blamed the Congress for the loss of lives during 1969 Telangana agitation and the second phase of the movement after 2009.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor