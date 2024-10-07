BJP will win in Haryana where I campaigned, claims Assam CM

Guwahati, Oct 7 Reacting to the Exit Polls of the Haryana Assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that the BJP would win at least three Assembly constituencies where he has campaigned for the party.

Sarma was a star campaigner for the BJP in the Haryana Assembly polls.

“I could not travel much during the Haryana elections as I had commitments elsewhere. That is why I could not watch the Exit Poll results carefully. However, I have campaigned in three Assembly constituencies and the BJP will definitely win three out of these five Assembly segments. There is no doubt about it,” claimed the Chief Minister.

The Assam Chief Minister has been extensively campaigning in Jharkhand for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Sarma is believed to have played an instrumental role in bringing the former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren to the party fold.

At least eight Exit Polls have predicted that the Congress will form the government in Haryana while the INDIA bloc will form the government in J&K.

The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of J&K on Tuesday.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, most Exit Polls predicted that the BJP would easily cross the majority mark. The majority of pollsters predicted that the BJP would win more than 60 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly. The Congress received roughly 18 seats according to the Exit Polls.

However, the Congress won 31 seats while the BJP got 40 seats.

Meanwhile, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the party high command will choose the Chief Minister based on the legislators’ inputs.

The BJP has ruled the state for two consecutive terms.

