BJP will win over 150 seats, says Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections

Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of Ravindra Jadeja, received a BJP nomination from Jamnagar North constituency. Rivaba Jadeja is holding back to back campaigns and also meeting local residents in Jamnagar. Now in her latest interview, Rivaba expressed confidence of winning 150 seats. Rivaba is the party's nominee for the Jamanagar seat in the upcoming elections. She will compete against seasoned Congressman Bipendrasinh Jadeja, whose campaign is run by Nainaba Jadeja, the sister of Ravindra Jadeja and the head of the Congress women's section. Karsan Karmur, who left the BJP last year, is running for office with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).



The results of the Gujarat assembly elections, which will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, will be announced on December 8. For the past 27 years, the BJP has controlled the state.Rivaba Jadeja, born on September 5, 1990, did Mechanical Engineering at the Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science in Gujarat's Rajkot. She joined the BJP in 2019. Rivaba and Ravindra Jadeja tied knot on April 17, 2016.Gujarat, a state where the BJP is seeking a sixth term, will go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5, and the counting will take place on December 8.Earlier last week, Ravindra Jadeja thanked PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after his wife Rivaba was named as a BJP candidate. He took to his official Twitter account and congratulated Rivaba and said that he is "so proud of all the effort and hard work which you have put in". "My best wishes to you, may you continue to work for the development of the society," Jadeja, who missed out on the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a knee injury, wrote for his wife."I also wish to thank our honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Shri Amit Shah Ji for believing in her abilities and giving her the opportunity to do noble work," he added.