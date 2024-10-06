BJP will win Palakkad seat with CPI-M’s support, claims Kerala MLA

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 Kerala independent MLA P.V. Anvar on Sunday claimed that the BJP will the Palakkad bypolls with the support of CPI-M.

“In Palakkad, the BJP will win with the support of CPI-M and in Chelakkara seat, the BJP will transfer its votes to CPI-M. Kerala ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar is the mediator for this unholy alliance between the two parties,” the MLA Anvar claimed.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the bypolls for Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly segments.

He also complimented Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for taking a strong stand against the BJP.

“The BJP could not win a single seat in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections due to the strong stand taken by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin,” said MLA Anvar.

He added that the media had created hype around BJP Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai, who was contesting from Coimbatore during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“M.K. Stalin ensured that DMK took over the Coimbatore seat from CPI-M,” Anvar said while responding to the reports that he had tried to meet M.K. Stalin for a possible alliance.

“M.K. Stalin is a leader who has always taken a strong position against the BJP,” Anvar said.

Anvar also demanded a new district in the Malabar region to bring an end to the neglect of the region by the powers ruling the state, adding that a new district must be carved out of regions from the Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

Earlier, Anvar alleged that Kerala Chief Minister’s Political Secretary P. Sasi and ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar are part of the gold smuggling racket in the state.

