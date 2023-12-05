BJP winning elections in 'Gaumutra states'....DMK MP's remark causes uproar

A DMK MP in Lok Sabha sparked a controversy on Tuesday by describing Hindi heartland states as "gaumutra states", and said the BJP can win elections only there and not in south India. BJP leaders hit back at the DMK and asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if he agreed with the insulting remarks of its INDIA bloc partner against the north Indians.

Speaking on recently concluded Assembly election results in five states during the winter session of the Parliament, DNV Senthilkumar said,

The people of this country should think that the power of this BJP is only winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi, what we generally call the 'Gaumutra' states.

These comments are made against the backdrop of recent assembly election results being characterized by some as a North-South divide. This interpretation gained traction as the BJP emerged victorious over the Congress in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, while the Congress secured a victory in Telangana.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Senthilkumar said, You (BJP) cannot come to South India. You see all the results of what happens in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka we are very strong over there.

He went on to say, We will not be surprised if you have an option of converting all these states into Union territories so that you can come into indirect power because you can never dream of setting foot over there and taking control of all the southern states. In Tamil Nadu, state BJP chief K Annamalai condemned the "insensitive" remarks of the MP, saying the level of the party's discourse is sinking like Chennai and the arrogance of DMK will be the prime reason for its downfall.