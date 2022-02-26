BJP worker allegedly murdered in Rajasthan's Kota, 2 held

Two people have been arrested in the alleged murder case of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Rajasthan's Kota, police informed on Saturday.

BJP Kota district president Gopal Krishna Soni alleged that Vicky Arya, a worker of their party was murdered last night.

"Vicky Arya, a worker of our party was murdered last night. We condemn the incident and demand action," Soni.

Search is underway for other accused.

As per the police, prima facie indicates the enmity in the past as a reason for murder.

