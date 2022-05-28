'BJP workers are not allowed to come to the police station', Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at BJP

A Facebook post of Akhilesh Yadav is becoming fiercely viral. In this post shared by him, a photo is visible in which it is written about BJP workers that 'BJP workers are not allowed to come to the police station'. There has been a ruckus about this poster. This poster has been put outside the police station, which is being discussed a lot. It is also worth noting that the name of the station in charge is also seen written on this poster. After sharing this post by Akhilesh Yadav, people have also given a lot of reactions. He has also shared this post on Twitter along with Facebook.

Akhilesh Yadav has taken a jibe at the BJP while sharing this photo. He said, "This has happened for the first time in these five-six years, the people of the ruling party have not come to the police stations, this is the lofty Iqbal of the BJP government of UP!"

After this post went viral, people made a lot of fun of this post. While speaking on this, a user wrote tell me what the honorable uncle said, leave all this, the truth will come out. At the same time, another user said, never think positive... it means that what was happening in your government was closed for them. So far this post has been viewed by people many times.

Know the whole matter

According to an article published in Jansatta, SP City of Meerut, Vineet Bhatnagar, while speaking on this said that this poster was put up by BJP workers. He told that some persons in the police station medical wanted to vacate a property and for this, they were pressurizing the police. After this, the police had also made talks with both the parties and in this conversation, the police had made it clear that they cannot remove the possession from anyone in this matter.

After this some people gathered to pressurize the police and also staged a sit-in protest. He also says that some of these people brought this poster and put it outside the police station, writing the name of the political party on it. According to the police, the identity of the accused is being ascertained. After identification, legal action will also be taken against them.