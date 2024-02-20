BJP's Barala elected to Rajya Sabha from Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 20 BJP's former Haryana chief Subhash Barala was on Tuesday elected to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

Barala, who headed the state unit from December 2014 to July 2020, is a close aide of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

A Jat leader, he bhad lost the October 2019 assembly election with over 52,000 votes from Tohana constituency in Fatehabad.

