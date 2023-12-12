BJP's Bhajan Lal Sharma replaces Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan's new Chief Minister

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhajan Lal has been named as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The announcement follows extensive political deliberations within the party. Bhajan Lal Sharma is the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Sanganer (General) constituency in Jaipur district of Rajasthan in the 2023 Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Proprietor, Shri Krishna Kanhaiya & Company & Salary in Railway Ministry of Government of India, Rent, Bank Interest.

Bhajan Lal Sharma's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is of 56 years of age. His total declared assets are Rs 1.5 crore which includes Rs 43.6 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 1 crore as immovable assets. The total declared income is Rs 11.1 lakh of which Rs 6.9 lakh is self income. Bhajan Lal Sharma has total liabilities of Rs 46 lakh. This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.Following the 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election, he was elected as an MLA from the Sanganer Assembly constituency. He secured his position by defeating Pushpendra Bhardwaj, the candidate from the Indian National Congress (INC), with a margin of 48,081 votes