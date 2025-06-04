BJP’s booth-level organisational review in Bengal begins; central leaders supervise

Kolkata, June 4 The three-day booth-level organisation review of the BJP in West Bengal started on Wednesday.

The review, which is part of the BJP's nationwide 'Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyaan’, will be supervised directly by the central leadership, especially the party’s central observers for West Bengal.

“The basic aim of the review is to identify the possible mismatches in the actual strength of active booth-level party workers from what is mentioned in reports submitted by different levels of the state party leadership.

"In case of mismatches identified, corrective measures will be adopted as suggested by the central leaders supervising the process,” said a state committee member of the BJP in West Bengal, who is himself a member of the review team.

It is learnt that the review process will be supervised directly by two central party observers for West Bengal, Mangal Pandey and Amit Malviya, who is also incharge of the BJP’s Information Technology cell.

At the end of the initial three-day review, the state committee member said, a more in-depth and grassroots-level review would begin on June 7 and in the process physical verification of active party workers at the booth levels will take place.

“The second level of verification will continue for seven to 10 days and if necessary, for a longer period,” he added.

“Almost all the top state leaders have been involved in the entire field-level exercise in this two-stage review, except our state president Sukanta Majumdar, and Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari,” said the state committee member,

Political observers say that this detailed and grassroots-level review proves how seriously the BJP’s central leadership is viewing the process of strengthening the booth-level organisational network in West Bengal amid the crucial Assembly polls in the state next year.

In fact, party insiders admitted that despite the growth in BJP’s popularity in West Bengal since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, weaknesses in the booth-level organisational network continued, as a result of which the party is not able to garner that much of the electoral success that is expected.

“Now, to get over those weaknesses the in-depth review process is beginning which will be supervised directly by the central leaders,” the state committee member said.

