BJP’s Hat-Trick Win in Haryana Assembly Election Amazing: Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

The BJP is set to form its third consecutive government in Haryana after winning 48 out of 90 seats in the assembly, according to results announced on Tuesday. The Congress party secured 37 seats. In Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP dominated the Jammu region, winning 29 seats, although it did not manage to secure any seats in the Kashmir Valley. The National Conference-led alliance will form the government in J-K after winning 49 seats, surpassing the majority mark in the 90-seat Assembly.

On this historic win Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan congratulated BJP leadership on Wednesday for the party's performance in the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. He described the BJP's hat-trick win in the Haryana Assembly election as amazing. Achieving such a significant percentage of votes and winning so many seats is a clear sign of change there. My heartfelt wishes to the BJP leadership and all the winners for their efforts. Particularly in Haryana, their achievement of a hat-trick is remarkable. Wholehearted congratulations to them.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on Wednesday to congratulate him for leading the BJP to a historic hat-trick victory in the Assembly elections. "I met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini ji and congratulated him on the historic victory of the BJP in the assembly elections. I am confident that Haryana's role will become increasingly significant in the resolution of developed India," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier, Haryana CM Nayab Saini credited the state's electoral success to PM Modi's leadership and policies over the past decade. "The credit for this tremendous victory goes to PM Modi, who has implemented policies and schemes that have benefited the poor, farmers, youth, and women. His initiatives cater to every section of society. This victory is a testament to the PM's policies and the affection of the people towards him. I thank the people of Haryana and express my gratitude to the party workers as well," he stated.

Additionally, on Tuesday, PM Modi addressed party workers in Delhi following the BJP's victory in the Haryana polls and took a jab at Congress regarding its complaints and subsequent letter to the Election Commission about the "slowdown in updating results" of the assembly polls. He alleged that the opposition party seeks to tarnish the reputation of every institution. "Whether it is the Election Commission, the police, or the judiciary, Congress wants to undermine every institution. You may recall the chaos they created before the Lok Sabha election results. During the elections, they, along with their urban Naxalite allies, approached the Supreme Court to damage the image of the Election Commission. They are doing the same now. Congress has tried to mislead the public and has always sought to question the impartiality of our institutions, tarnishing their reputation. This has been Congress's habitual behavior," he asserted.