BJP’s internal feud behind Dharmasthala case: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 30 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday that he stands by his statement that the Dharmasthala case arose due to internal conflicts among BJP leaders.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that in the Dharmasthala case, as much harm as possible has already been done to the individual, the family, and the institution.

“Our wish is that both dharma and justice should prevail,” he said.

Shivakumar added that Dharmadhikari and BJP Rajya Sabha Member Veerendra Heggade’s personality is unique.

“I felt bad that the name of such an institution was being tarnished. Just as Tirupati is known for vows made through offerings of money, Dharmasthala is known for vows made through word. Once such a vow is taken, it cannot be broken. I believe that any institution that functions in such a disciplined manner will not face any problem,” he said.

He added that based on his personal understanding and experience of the traditions followed in Dharmasthala, and the practices observed there, he made the remarks.

He added that Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said the report will be submitted soon.

“They might have filed thousands of petitions before the court. When someone commits an offence, the law of this land provides an opportunity to seek an apology. The media should discuss that aspect,” he said.

When asked about reports that ministers have submitted a three-month performance report to the high command regarding the cabinet reshuffle, Shivakumar said that he does not know if reports were sought about other issues or ministers.

“A survey is conducted regularly within our party every month — about our work in the constituency, in the party, and in the government. Reports are routinely sent to the high command. They collect their own reports as well. We too send monthly updates about party activities,” he added.

