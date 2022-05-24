BJP's Kamal Pushp to connect oldies with present generation

Gandhinagar, May 24 The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched the 'Kamal Pushp' programme, aimed at connecting the present generation workers with unsung heroes of the party.

Kamal Pushp Co-ordinator and former education minister Bhupendra Chudasama said the party wants to remind everyone that power they are enjoying today, its seeds were sown in 1950's and later decades.

At that time, the leaders and workers had very little resource with which they used to spread Jan Sangh's ideology and messages.

The leaders sacrificed their personal lives and went to jail during the emergency just for the ideology, he said.

The inspiring stories of those leaders will be compiled in print and digital format.

Chudsama said four other leaders are working for the Kamal Pushp programme.

"We approach workers and leaders of those days, record their association, work and one inspiring incident of their life with us, take photo of the leader, their family members, and one page dedicated to each worker and leader, which is sent right up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, adding that once cleared, it becomes part of programme.

There is a plan to compile the book, as well as have its digital edition too, which will be uploaded on the party's website.

So far, the BJP has met and collected information about 700 party workers, he said.

What is most fascinating is that almost all past heroes of the second or third generation are connected with the party's ideology, all are not fully active or associated.

Rajkot is the hub of Jan Sangh. Chiman Shukla had founded the Jan Sangh way back in 1952-53, Dr Kamlesh Joshipura remembered.

Sharing the activities of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, he said, he used to travel on bicycle and spread party message.

Late Keshubhai Patel used to paint party symbols on walls, there were many legendaries who had worked day and night then, because of which Rajkot has become a forte of the BJP today.

Remembering those legends, Joshipura said, Chimanbhai was first Jan Sang MLA to the state assembly in 1967, others were Kanti Vaidhya, Arvind Maniyar, Prabhashankar Mehta, Nanu Parekh, Jitu Shah, Janak Kotak, Govind Patel.

Though Joshipura is associated with the party for more than 35 years, still it was a challenging task for him and others to locate family members or relatives of 70's and 80's Jan Sangh leaders, but they located them, they all were surprised, as still families are connected with the ideology and even third generation believes in it. There are many good heritage inspiring stories, which will be compiled in the proposed 'Kamal Pushp' book.

Chudasama said "We are requesting present day taluka, district, and city level office bearers to pay visit to them, whenever they get an opportunity. This will build strong bonds and help party to carry the message for next generations."

