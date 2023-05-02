BJP's Kirit Somaiya bats for 'The Kerala Story's' release amid demands to ban movie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Amid the ongoing controversy over the 'The Kerala Story', Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday advocated for the May 5 scheduled release of the movie and said that he would go and watch the film.

"This film should be released all over India and we oppose those demanding a ban on this film. I will go to watch the first show of the film," Somaiya said.

The BJP leader said that he spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure there is no problem with the release of the movie.

"I also spoke with the producer. We have assured him that there will be no problem with the release of the film," he said.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Friday.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bih, Siddhi Idn and Sonia Bal in the lead roles.

The trailer of Sen's film came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan recently said that the film should not be granted permission for screening.

"The film 'The Kerala Story' which falsely claims that 32,000 women in Kerala converted and became members of the Islamic State, should not be granted permission for screening. The trailer clearly shows what the film intends to say", Satheesan said in a Facebook post.

"This is not an issue of freedom of expression but part of an attempt to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda to create a divide in the society by casting a shadow of doubt over the minority groups", he added.

