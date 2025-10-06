BJP’s Nagaland unit joins Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan to boost ‘Swadeshi spirit’

Kohima, Oct 6 The Nagaland unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday joined the nationwide Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, aimed at reviving the spirit of Swadeshi by encouraging people to support and promote Indian-made products, thereby strengthening the domestic economy.

The 90-day long nationwide Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan was commenced on September 25 in Delhi, to achieve the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the country self-reliant.

Launching the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan at the state BJP headquarters in Kohima leader of the BJP Legislature Party and Deputy Chief Minister, Yanthungo Patton said that the campaign was a reaffirmation of the Swadeshi pledge, describing it as the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He noted that adopting indigenous products is not only an economic decision but also an expression of cultural pride and national responsibility, reiterating the campaign's call of "Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar-Ghar Swadeshi".

Reflecting on the historical roots of Swadeshi, Patton reminded that the movement was key to India's freedom struggle, championed by leaders such as Lokmanya Tilak, Sri Aurobindo, and Mahatma Gandhi.

“The initiative seeks to rekindle the spirit of self-reliance and encourage every citizen to support Indian-made products, nurturing local industries and empowering our entrepreneurs. This campaign reminds us that India’s strength lies in the capability and creativity of its people. Nagaland joins the rest of the nation in taking this pledge for a self-reliant India,” Patton said.

He pointed out that though the initial decades after India’s Independence saw a shift towards import dependence, the Swadeshi spirit was revived in 1964 by RSS Pracharak Dattopant Thengadi, who emphasised the importance of economic self-sufficiency as a form of national security.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that this legacy evolved into the Atmanirbhar Bharat movement in 1991 and has since gained fresh momentum under Prime Minister Modi through initiatives like Make in India, Startup India, Digital India, and Vocal for Local.

These, he said, have strengthened three key pillars of national development-Swadeshi (promotion of Indian goods), Swabhasha (promotion of Indian languages and indigenous knowledge), and Swabhusha (heritage, design, and aesthetics) -- which together form the base of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Highlighting India's achievements in recent years, Patton recalled the nation's swift response during the Covid-19 pandemic, when India transitioned from having no PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) production to manufacturing crores of PPE kits, ventilators, and vaccines within months.

He added that India not only safeguarded its own population but also extended vital vaccine assistance to over 100 countries through the Vaccine Maitri initiative. Patton noted that India had already attained its renewable energy target of sourcing 50 per cent of its installed capacity from green energy by 2025.

According to the BJP leader, under the Make in India programme, the country had made remarkable progress in defence production-manufacturing including tanks, artillery, drones, and the indigenous fighter jet Tejas LCA Mk1A.

