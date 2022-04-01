BJP's Pabitra Margherita wins the Rajya Sabha polls by huge margin in Assam

Assam has once again has showed its faith to PM Narendra Modi and elected two NDA candidates to the Rajya Sabha. BJP's Sri Pabitra Margherita (won by 11 votes) & UPPL's Sri Rwngwra Narzary (won by 9 votes). Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulate the elected leaders and said "Assam has reposed its faith in PM Sri Narendra Modi ji by electing two NDA candidates to the Rajya Sabha by huge margins – BJP's Sri Pabitra Margherita (won by 11 votes) & UPPL's Sri Rwngwra Narzary (won by 9 votes). My compliments to winners."

BJP has nominated only Pabitra Margherita for one seat and left other seats for its alliance. BJP has tied its knot with United Peoples Party Liberal’s Rwngwra Narzary. However, a lawmaker each from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) and Raijor Dal are supporting Congress's Bora.

Earlier, Opposition Congress in Assam ahead of Rajya Sabha polls accused All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) of “selling” five of its lawmakers to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies. This allegation come a day after AIUDF pledged support for Congress’s Ripun Bora.