BJP's Parvesh Verma claims women lose money after enrolling for AAP scheme in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 29 BJP leader and former West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma on Sunday claimed that the party has come across complaints of women losing money from bank accounts after they shared their details and OTP with AAP volunteers for the "monthly financial assistance scheme".

"Many incidents have come to light in which women said they got an OTP and thereafter money was stolen from their bank accounts," Verma told IANS.

He said this is a big cyber fraud through which AAP workers want to steal money from the bank accounts of women and use the funds for their Assembly election campaign.

"This is a scam and those responsible for it should be punished," said Verma, son of former Delhi Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Sahib Singh.

Welcoming Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena's decision to order a probe into the matter, he said Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal called the proposed Rs 2,100 monthly dole to women as 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' but the state government officials claimed through a public notice that no such scheme existed.

Verma said AAP volunteers were randomly setting up kiosks and collecting details and OTPs from women on the assurance that money would be sent into their wallets. "The shocking aspect is that money is not being sent but taken out of bank accounts of women," he said.

On the issue of the presence of alleged Bangladeshis in the city, Verma said the BJP has been demanding the deportation of infiltrators. "But every time, police round up infiltrators, AAP leaders, legislators and even the CM come to the rescue of such people and describe them as genuine residents," he said.

Verma congratulated the Delhi Police for launching a concerted drive to weed out infiltrators from the city and demanded thorough inquiry across the city.

The former MP also hit out at the AAP government in Punjab for promising financial assistance to women but never delivering it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor