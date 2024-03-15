BJP's Performance in Tamil Nadu Will Shatter the Arrogance of the DMK-Congress and INDIA Alliance, Says PM Modi

During a public rally in Kanniyakumari, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the BJP's determination to make significant strides in Tamil Nadu, stating that the party's performance in the state would disrupt the perceived dominance of the DMK-Congress alliance. Modi underscored the BJP's commitment to addressing the needs and aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu and highlighted the party's vision for the state's development.

#WATCH | During a public rally in Kanniyakumari, PM Modi says, "BJP's performance in Tamil Nadu this time will shatter the arrogance of the DMK-Congress INDI alliance." pic.twitter.com/KeRiA8lbzP — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

With just weeks left for the crucial Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has intensified its South outreach. PM Modi will spearhead the party's campaigns in Kerala, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, states where the BJP is yet to make major inroads.In Tamil Nadu, the BJP does not have an ally for the first time since the AIADMK quit the NDA bloc last year amid a row over the BJP's state chief K Annamalai.