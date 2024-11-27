BJP's presence in Telangana growing rapidly: PM Modi

Hyderabad, Nov 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the presence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana is growing rapidly as people are fed up with the Congress government.

PM Modi shared his views on X after BJP MPs and legislators from Telangana met him in the national capital.

"Had a very good meeting with legislators and MPs from Telangana BJP. Our party's presence in the state is growing rapidly. The people of Telangana are already fed up with the Congress and have absolutely horrid memories of BRS misrule. They are looking towards the BJP with great hope," the Prime Minister wrote.

"BJP will continue to raise a strong voice against the anti-people policies of Congress and BRS. Our Karyakartas will keep elaborating on our development agenda," he added.

The BJP leaders, led by Union Minister of Coal and Mines and state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, met Prime Minister Modi. The delegation included Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Sanjay Kumar posted on X that he had the incredible privilege to meet Prime Minister Modi along with MPs, MLAs, and MLCs from Telangana.

"Meeting with the boss is nothing short of extraordinary! His transformative vision, unmatched leadership, and deep commitment to the nation’s progress always inspires and motivates us. Telangana stands with his mission for a greater India!" wrote the Union Minister of State on X.

Eight MPs, eight MLAs, one MLC and one Rajya Sabha member were among the BJP leaders who called on Prime Minister Modi. The state unit BJP said they (the leaders) discussed key state issues and future prospects of the party in Telangana.

It said the meeting of 18 BJP representatives from Telangana with the Prime Minister reflects the BJP's commitment to strengthening the state's development trajectory and addressing key regional issues.

This was the first meeting of the Prime Minister with the state BJP leaders after the party's impressive performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The BJP doubled its tally to eight seats in the 2024 general elections.

