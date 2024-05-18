BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh makes development his main plank during campaigning in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 18 Voters in Haryana will exercise their franchise during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25.

Ahead of the big day, the BJP candidate from Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency, Rao Inderjit Singh, said during campaigning on Saturday, "The ongoing Lok Sabha poll is an election to build the country, so vote thinking about the nation."

On Saturday, Singh visited villages under the Badshahpur Assembly segment to woo the voters.

Referring to the developmental works taken up by the government in the past 10 years, he said the Old Gurgaon Metro, Dwarka Expressway, Sohna Elevated Highway, and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will move forward the wheels of development in the area rapidly.

"The construction of AIIMS at Majra in Rewari is being completed. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) will jointly build a lake in Daulatabad, which will increase tourist footfalls in the area. The work for the medical college at Khaidki Majra will also be completed soon," he said.

