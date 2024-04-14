BJP's Sankalp Patra underlines steps govt will take: Preneet Kaur

Patiala, April 14 Former External Affairs Minister and Member Parliament from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, on Sunday praised the Sankalp Patra released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her speech at Samana town in Punjab.

She was addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth summit.

Praising the party’s election manifesto, Kaur, who is in the fray from Patiala as the BJP candidate, said, “The Sankalp Patra released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only a reflection of all things done by the BJP government in past 10 years, but it also underlines all steps that the government will take in the coming years.

“It is truly a visionary manifesto which will usher in a new era of development in India. The Modi 3.0 government will work for the holistic development of all sections of society, be it the women, the youth, the elderly, the farmers or our people belonging to economically weaker sections.”

Attacking the AAP government in Punjab, Kaur said, “Whatever Modi promises are his Sankalps and he always fulfils them, unlike the Aam Aadmi Party that sells big dreams through their guarantees and later doesn’t stay true to it.

“The Bhagawant Mann government is only functioning in advertisements, whereas in real life Punjab is facing many crises under them. They are repeatedly taking loans and are wasting our public money on promoting their party in other states. Not a single new project has been started by the Punjab government in the last two years.”

She further said, “The youth is our future, it is your job to now choose very wisely, which party you are going to vote for. The INDIA alliance or other opposition parties clearly lack leadership skills and the will to do better and ensure security for the country. Only the Narendra Modi-led BJP government can ensure a better future for our youngsters.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor