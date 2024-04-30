BJP's Stand Is Clear, Will Not Tolerate Violence Against Women, Says Amit Shah on Prajwal Revanna's 'Obscene Videos' Case

On the alleged obscene video case involving Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP stands with the 'Matr Shakti' while criticising the ruling Congress government in Karnataka for allegedly delaying action.

JD(S) is an ally of BJP in Karnataka and Revanna is seeking a fresh term from Hassan as an NDA candidate. The incumbent MP is also the grandson of former PM and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda.

Amit Shah on Prajwal Revanna's Sex Scandal Row

"BJP's stand is clear that we stand with the 'Matr Shakti' of the country. I want to ask Congress and Priyanka ji who is demanding action, whose government is there? The government is of Congress Party. Why they have not taken any action till now? We do not have to take action on this as this is a law and order issue of the state, state government has to take action on it," Home Minister said while addressing a prss conference in Assam's Guwahati.

"We support the investigation and our partner JD(S) has also announced to take action against it. Today there is a meeting of their core committee and steps will be taken," Shah added.

FIR has been filed against Prajwal Revanna and his father and JD(S) leader HD Revanna in connection with the case. The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

As per the complaint, the victim has claimed that both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted her. The complainant further claimed that when Revanna's wife was not home, he touched her inappropriately and used to sexually assault her.

The complainant also claimed that Prajwal Revanna behaved rudely to her and also misbehaved with her daughter over a video call. "My daughter blocked his number after repeated calls," the complainant said.

She further mentioned in the complaint that she was "worried" and decided to complain after the alleged obscene video controversy.

Shah also asserted on "getting good response" in South India and expressed confidence in the BJP crossing 400 seats.

On being asked about Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidature from Amethi and Raebareli, Shah said, "I don't know whether they will contest elections or not but the amount of confusion shows that they lack self-confidence. The situation in Uttar Pradesh is that they have left their traditional seats and ran away."