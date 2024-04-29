Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: HD Kumaraswamy Raises Concerns About Timing of Video Release During Lok Sabha Elections

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday distanced himself from the ongoing 'sex video' case involving his nephew Prajwal Revanna and said he has nothing to do with it. The Hassan MP allegedly fled the country after a case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered against him on Sunday following complaints by his former house help. Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga, HD Kumaraswamy also questioned the timing of releasing the alleged videos involving Prajwal Revanna.

"Three days ago who released it and why it was released now, why it wasn't released before? Why the old issue has been released at the time of the elections? The SIT has been formed, let the truth come out and punishment has to be borne by those who committed mistakes, as per the law of the land," news agency ANI quoted HD Kumaraswamy as saying.

On 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy says, "...who released it (videos) 3 days ago and why was it not released earlier? why the old issue has been released at the time of the election... SIT has been… pic.twitter.com/LqadMhiBr2 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

HD Kumaraswamy added that the incident will not have much impact on the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of HD Deve Gowda is contesting Lok Sabha from Hassan.A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on Sunday against former prime minister Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna and grandson Prajwal Revanna, respectively. The case was registered on a complaint by their cook, who alleged that four months after she started working for them, HD Revanna used to sexually harass her and Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have “vulgar conversations” with her.

Also Read: Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: HD Kumaraswamy Distances Himself From Nephew

"As far as election in Hassan election is concerned, we have first-hand information that our candidate will win. Everybody is saying that. Also, I want to ask Congress leaders why bringing family names into it and talk about that particular person. It is not a family issue. Why bring HD Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda's names into it? There is no question of owning his mistake," he said. It's an issue of Revanna's family. We have nothing to do with it. They are four living separately; if somebody had brought this issue, it would have been solved then itself,” he added. Earlier on Monday, JD(S) MLA Sharana Gowda Kandakur wrote to party president HD Deve Gowda demanding the expulsion of Prajwal Revanna from the party over the alleged obscene video case. Kandakur said the expulsion of HD Deve Gowda's grandson will save the party from further embarrassment. Another JD(S) MLA Samruddhi Manjunath raised questions on the issue saying it had become an embarrassment for party workers.



