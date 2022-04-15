BJP's Sushil Modi appeals to Education Minister to abolish MP-DM quota in Kendriya Vidyalaya admission

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday appealed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to abolish the quota of Members of Parliament and District Magistrates in Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions rather than putting it on hold.

Speaking to ANI, Sushil Modi said, "I am happy that it has been decided to postpone the MPs and DMs quota in the admission of Kendriya Vidyalaya schools till further order, but I appeal to the Education Minister to make a decision immediately to abolish the quota of MPs and DMs permanently which is about 30,000 seats."

"Children should get an opportunity to study in Kendriya Vidyalaya on the basis of their merits," he added.

"There was a time when the quota of LPG, Telephone and other quotas for MPs were abolished then why this quota is running, it should also be abolished," the BJP MP told ANI.

The former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar further said that no one should have any discretionary power in this democratic system, whether it is the Prime Minister, Chief Minister or District Magistrate. "That's why we have been demanding that it is not proper in a democratic system."

"Hundred people come to the one MP and there is only 10 quota for admission and the rest are angry. this is also a big reason for the MP to lose the election and there was a lack of transparency in it," he added

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in a Circular informed that admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Schools under special provisions including MPs and District Magistrate quotas has been put on hold till further order.

Circular issued by Hyderabad division said, "as per the directions of KVs Headquarters New Delhi, you are hereby informed that no admissions should be done under Special Provisions" (under para 1 of Part-B - page no.8,9,10,11) till further orders."

( With inputs from ANI )

