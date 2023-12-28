BJP's Wins Spark EVM Concerns; Sam Pitroda Warns of 400 Seats Without Fixes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in elections across three states (MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh), prompting other political parties to express concerns about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Sanjay Raut, a leader from the Shiv Sena, suggested the adoption of paper ballot voting as a measure to ensure fair results. Additionally, on Thursday, Congress leader Sam Pitroda also raised concerns over the use of electronic voting machines. The outcome has sparked a wider discussion on the reliability and transparency of the electoral process. Sam Pitroda on Thursday said the BJP can win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if issues associated with EVMs are not "fixed".

As per the PTI interview, when he was asked about the BJP's claim that it would win more than 400 seats in the general elections, he said, "More power to them if they think they can do it. Great. That is for the country to decide. EVM needs to be fixed before the next election. If EVM is not fixed, 400 may be true. If EVM is fixed 400 may not be true."

The upcoming elections will play a crucial role in determining the destiny of India, despite the Election Commission consistently dismissing concerns over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and conducting hackathons to address doubts, certain opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, have persistently raised allegations of EVM manipulation. While many in the Congress express confidence in these machines, especially following recent assembly polls where the party faced setbacks in key heartland states, there is a simultaneous demand from the Congress and other opposition parties for a 100 per cent Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). Furthermore, they advocate for providing voters with slips instead of having them fall into boxes, aiming to enhance transparency in the electoral process.

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir is scheduled for January 22nd 2024. When addressing the event, Pitroda clarified that his comments on the Ram Mandir were misconstrued. He emphasized that his intention is to protect the Constitution, stating that religion is a deeply personal matter and should be left to the individuals. While expressing that people have the right to celebrate as they wish, he cautioned against complicating religious matters with politics.