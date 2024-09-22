BJYM stages protest at Jagan's house over Tirumala laddu row

Amaravati, Sep 22 Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Sunday staged a protest at the residence of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, demanding his apology over alleged use of animal fat in making of Tirupati laddus during YSR Congress Party rule.

Tension prevailed at Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence at Tadepalli here as the protestors squatted outside the gate, raising slogans.

The protesters were carrying banners, demanding Jagan Mohan Reddy to apologise to Hindus for the use of adulterated ghee in preparation for Laddu prasad at Tirumala temple.

They alleged that the YRS Congress Party (YSRCP) president has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. "YS Jagan, your action hurt Hindu sentiments; apologise now," read a banner.

BJYM leaders alleged that during the YSRCP rule, adulterated ghee was used not only in Tirumala but all the temples across the state.

Police detained the protestors and whisked them away after lifting them to the waiting vehicles.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had last week claimed that ghee mixed with animal fat was used for making Tirupati laddus during the YSRCP rule.

He accused YSRCP leaders of tarnishing the sanctity of the hill shrine. Later, the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) also cited lab reports, which confirmed the presence of animal fat in the ghee.

The TDP claimed that a test conducted at the Centre of Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF) at the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Gujarat, confirms the presence of foreign fat in the ghee.

According to the report, beef tallow, lard (relating to pig fat), and fish oil were found in the ghee.

The YSRCP rubbished the allegation by the Chief Minister and accused him of hurting the sentiments of devotees.

Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Friday that he will write letters to the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of India, seeking action against CM Naidu for twisting facts.

He demanded action against CM Naidu for "tarnishing" the reputation of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and "playing" with the sentiments of devotees.

Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that CM Naidu's "baseless" allegation was part of his politics to divert public attention from the failures of his government during 100 days.

Accusing Naidu of playing with the sentiments of crores of devotees, he said the TDP leader was "using even God for politics".

Explaining the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's fool-proof system to procure ghee and other ingredients, the YSRCP chief said there was no scope for using adulterated ghee for making laddus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor