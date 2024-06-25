Black Day observed to commemorate Emergency in J&K

Srinagar, June 25 J&K BJP on Tuesday observed Black Day to commemorate the declaration of Emergency by the Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

The party in north Kashmir Ganderbal district and other districts of the Valley observed Black Day where the BJP office bearers emphasised the adverse effects of Emergency on the democracy.

The BJP leaders said that it is important to remember that the Emergency and its historical significance post emergency.

They said the remembrance of this period is vital to safeguard democratic values and prevent any future erosion of civil liberties.

“The Black Day observance serves as a reminder of the resilience of Indian democracy and the need for continuous vigil to protect the rights and freedoms of all citizens,” the protesters said.

Different units of BJP observed the Black Day in J&K to refresh the memory and impress on the citizens of the country that it is the resilience of India’s democracy that it emerged triumphant after emergency defeating those forces inimical to the idea of democracy and its value.

