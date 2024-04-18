Blast in Ram Navami Rally in Bengal, One Injured

A woman was injured in a blast that happened at a Ram Navami rally on Tuesday evening at Saktipur in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, police said.The woman was taken to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. The blast happened this evening. One woman was injured in it. We are investigating the incident," the police officer told PTI.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee had for past two days alleged that the BJP will use Ram Navami festivities to engineer clashes between two groups ahead of the first phase elections on April 19 and pave the way for NIA investigation to embarrass her party cadre and cautioned the people not to fall in BJP's trap, news agency PTI reported.