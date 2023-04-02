Blast occurs in car in Srinagar, police say it seems to be "equipment failure"

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 2 : A blast occurred in a private car in Srinagar on Sunday at Boulevard road which triggered pc among people nearby, said police. However, nobody was injured, police said.

"A blast occurred in the rear of a Honda city vehicle numbered JK01M 0878 on the Boulevard road," a police official said, adding that a couple, identified as and Hafizullah Bhat and his spouse, residents of Kralsangri, Nishat were in the vehicle at that time but both are safe.

Prima facie the blast seems to be due to equipment failure. A police team has been deployed at the site, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

