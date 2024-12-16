'Blatant violation': Kerala HC mulls contempt action against CPI-M over blocking

Kochi, Dec 16 The Kerala High Court on Monday spoke tough as it heard a petition against CPI-M state Secretary M.V. Govindan for leading the party area conference on the main road in the state capital city and is mulling if suo moto contempt proceedings should be initiated against party leaders for this blatant violation of laws.

On December 5, hours before the meeting began in the evening, one side of the road was blocked leading to massive traffic snarls as it happened at a time when the schools had wound up for the day and the offices were closing.

What has irked the high court is this meeting venue was just opposite the Thiruvananthapuram district court and also the Vanchiyoor police station.

One reason why the court took a strong position is they noted that 40,821 road accidents occurred in the state this year up till October, in which 3,168 persons died and 45,657 persons sustained injuries.

"As per the statistics provided on the official website of Kerala Police, the number of road accidents in Kerala in the year 2024 up to October is 40,821 in which 3,168 persons died and 45, 657 persons sustained injuries. The rash and negligent driving in the state has gone to the extent of causing accidents in which even pedestrians walking through the footpaths or waiting in the pedestrian facilities of public roads sustain fatal injuries. In such circumstances the question as to whether a suo moto proceedings of contempt, under Article 215 of the Constitution of India, for openly flouting the directions contained in the order and judgment of this Court in WPC No.11886 of 2021 requires consideration," the bench said.

The state police chief on Monday submitted his report after the Court had asked for the list of people who were on the stage and who all had attended the meeting.

The court further pointed out that accidents are on the increase in the state and the construction of unauthorised structures on roads would only lead to more risks for pedestrians. It orally stated: "Person who is attending a public meeting on a stage put up on a public road has to face the consequence, or organisers and persons who attended it must face the consequences….They should face the consequences, we will see how to handle these types of issues," the court said, and posted the next hearing on Wednesday.

The tough position being taken by the court on this issue has sent shockwaves to the ruling CPI-M as this case surfaced when their party meetings have entered their last lap with 13 more district meetings, ahead of the state party conference to be held in March this year. For the CPI-M, the roads are the favourite place to show their organisational strength.

