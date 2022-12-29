B'luru to turn into fortress for New Year celebrations

Bengaluru, Dec 29 State capital Bengaluru will turn into a fortress during New Year celebrations as the police department will depute more than 8,500 cops in the city.

Speaking to reporters, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy stated that 5,200 police constables, 1,800 head constables, 800 ASIs, 600 PSIs and 160 senior officers are being deputed to monitor New Year celebrations.

Special police arrangements will be made at M.G. Road, Brigade Road and Residency Road where a large number of people congregate. 3,000 policemen are deputed here, Commissioner Pratap Reddy said. Picketing points and women safety islands and watch towers will also be created, he added.

In a bid to prevent drug peddling during the New Year celebrations, the police have arrested 637 accused including six foreign nationals in the month of December. 344 kilograms of drugs were seized and 547 cases were lodged, he explained.

Bengaluru is all set for the New Year celebrations after two years due to Covid pandemic. The celebrations have been permitted till 1 a.m. on December 31 and Metro services have been extended till 2 a.m. on that day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor