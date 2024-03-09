B’luru water crisis: There is no water in my house, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, March 9 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, while referring to the water crisis in Bengaluru city, on Saturday said that there is no water in his house as well.

“Media is showing the water crisis. I don’t deny it. Borewells have gone dry. In my house too there is no water. There is no water in my village and surroundings,” Shivakumar told media persons.

He said that Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagar districts are also facing water crisis. “We are preparing to bring water from outside to face any emergency situation. There is no need to panic. The value of water should be known to everyone,” Shivakumar said.

“The water will be supplied to 110 villages around Bengaluru by May end under the Cauvery 5th stage project,” he added.

He said that for the first time in the history of Bengaluru, tankers are controlled, and regulated while the tanker mafia has come to an end.

“We are also checking the BWSSB plan of action in terms of supplying drinking water. Nodal officers are told to identify the sources of water,” he said.

