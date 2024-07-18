Boat capsizes in Darbhanga, one missing

Patna, July 18 One man was missing after a boat carrying eight persons capsized in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place on a tributary of the Kosi river near Golwadih village under the Kusheshwar Asthan block as the boat set off for Golwaghat village.

Local divers, who were present at the riverbank, promptly initiated a rescue operation and managed to save seven individuals. However, Raja Kumar, who was also on board, remains missing.

Kusheshwar Asthan Block Development Officer Ashok Kumar Jigyashu said that efforts are on to locate the missing person. While the rescuers have retrieved two bikes from the river, the search for Raja Kumar continues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor