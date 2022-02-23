Bobbitisation case: Swami Gangeshnanda alleges involvement of Kerala Fire and Rescue Services DGP

Five years after the sensational bobbitisation of Swami Gangeshananda, he has alleged Kerala Fire and Rescue Services DGP B Sandhya's involvement in it.

His allegations come in wake of the revelation of the final investigation report which the crime branch concluded that the girl complainant in the case conspired with her male friend and Swami's disciple Ayyappadas to cut off Swami's genitals.

The incident took place at the girl's house on the night of May 19, 2017. The girl, who was a law student then, had initially complained that she attacked the Swami when he tried to sexually assault her.

"I came to Kannamoola in Thiruvananthapuram district before five years to commemorate the birthplace of Chattampi Swamikal (the social reformer). In the birthplace of Chattampi Swamikal, 9 cents of land were held by DGP B Sandhya and 7 cents of land were held by her husband Madhu Kumar. The problem with this is that it led to cutting off my genitals. Police should also investigate Sandhya's role in the matter. Three people who were with me had something to do with it. One of them was contacted by Sandhya.

Swami alleged that he was given something on the day of the incident, which put him to sleep and no charge sheet has been filed for five years.

"If I have done wrong, let them file a charge sheet against me. I was the one who was actually tortured," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

