Bodies of couple found inside locked house in Bengal's Bankura

Kolkata, Dec 6 Bodies of a couple were recovered from a house in Bankura district's Joypur area on Saturday, creating sensation in the area. According to the police, the husband was found hanging in the house while the wife's body was found covered in blood.

The police have recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy. The names of the deceased couple have been identified as Alok Mondal and Mukta Mondal. The police suspect that the husband probably killed his wife before he died by suicide.

According to police sources, the door of the house was locked from inside since Saturday morning. There was no response from inside. Despite several knocks on the door, there was no response.

Then the neighbours broke the door of the house and entered. The locals were shocked to see the bodies of the couple. The body of the wife Mukta Mondal was lying in a pool of blood and the body of the husband Alok Mondal was hanging from the ceiling of the house.

A blood-stained Indian kitchen knife was lying on the floor. Neighbours soon alerted the Joypur police station. Officers quickly reached the spot, recovered the bodies from the house and sent them for autopsy.

According to family sources, Alok Mondal had been suffering from mental problems for a long time. Even after taking medicine, he would sometimes suddenly become agitated.

It is said that there have been unrest in the marriage. Although after a while, everything would return to normal as before.

The initial assumption of the locals and the police is that on Friday night, while preparing to plant potatoes in the land, the two got into an argument for some reason while cutting potato seeds. Due to that, Alok first killed his wife and after realizing his mistake, committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope.

Alok's son-in-law, Bikash Mondal, told media persons, "The couple lived in a normal way. Their two daughters are married. There was no problem with anyone. It was only because of Alok's mental illness that tensions sometimes increased. I couldn't understand what happened last night. I became suspicious when the door didn't open in the morning. I broke in and saw their bodies."

According to the police, a case has been started and investigation is on.

