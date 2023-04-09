Body of missing 2-year-old found in suitcase in neighbour's house

Greater Noida, April 9 In a shocking incident, the body of a two-year-old toddler, who was missing for two days now, was on Sunday found stuffed in a suitcase lying in her neighbour's house in Greater Noida, police said. The neighbour is absconding.

The incident was reported from Devla village in Surajpur area.

The victim was one of the two children of Shiv Kumar and his wife who lived in a rented accommodation in Devla. On April 7, Shiv Kumar, who worked in a local factory, was on duty, and his wife stepped out to go to the market, leaving both children at home. When she returned, her daughter was missing. She inquired around the neighbourhood but found no trace of her, and finally approached the police. Police filed a missing complaint and launched a search but it was also fruitless.

On Sunday afternoon, the family noticed a stench from their next-door neighbour's house, which was locked, and alerted the police. A police team from Surajpur reached the area and searched the house, only to find the body of the missing girl in a suitcase there.

It was found that the house was of a man named Raghavendra, who had also joined the search for the girl after her mother found her missing from home, but had subsequently disappeared.

